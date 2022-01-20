Harry Styles Cancels His Upcoming Australia & New Zealand Run

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist Harry Styles has been forced to cancel his planned tour of Australia and New Zealand for 2022.

“Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, The Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022,” a statement from promoter Live Nation said via Ticketek.

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was rescheduled due to the corona virus.

In a message to his Australian and New Zealand fans, Styles said: “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you. H.”

Ticket holders who retained tickets for the 2020 tour will receive a full refund for the passes, Ticketek said.