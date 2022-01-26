Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole To Headline Governors Ball 2022

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole are lined up to headline the 2022 return of the Governors Ball Music Festival.

The fest, which is set to take place from June 10th to June 12th, returning to the parking lot of Citi Field for the second year in a row, instead of its former location on New York’s Randall Island.

Other artists on the bill for Governors Ball this year include Migos, Jack Harlow, Louis The Child, Black Pumas, Flume, Roddy Ricch, Joji, Still Woozy, Playboy Carti, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, and Clairo, among others performing across four stages of music.

At present, fans will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or able to provide proof of a recent negative PCR test to demonstrate that they aren’t likely to be infected in order to attend the fest.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Thursday and start at $279 for the early bird special, and $319 for a regularly priced 3-day pass.