Christina Aguilera Announces A Trio Of Shows In The UK After Release of “La Fuerza”

(CelebrityAccess) – Christina Aguilera (Xtina) has announced a trio of dates in the UK, her first since 2019. Xtina will perform at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena and The O2 in August.

Xtina dropped a new spanish language song in October titled, “Pa Mis Muchachas” (For My Girls), which featured Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole. That song appeared on her latest release, “La Fuerza” (The Force), which dropped on January 21. “Mi Reflego” was her last spanish language album, released two decades ago. Her latest EP is the first installment in a trilogy that will be released throughout 2022.

During an online press conference with numerous Latine media outlets, Aguilera shared that she loved the creative process in making this album and that she had worked on so many tracks she didn’t want to pile them all onto one album, hence the trilogy release idea. She didn’t give much information on what is to come except that, “I’m coming from a place where I’m making peace with certain parts of my past.” She also touched on her estranged father and how some songs would reflect on that portion of her life, a first in her career.

“La Fuerza” is currently sitting in the Number 1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Italy, and Spain. It cracked the Top 10 for the US. Her UK tour dates are below.

August 2 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

August 3 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

August 5 – The O2, London