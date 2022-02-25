The Live Music Society Makes Grants Totaling $2.3M To 126 Small Venues

(Hypebot) — The non-profit Live Music Society has made a third round of grants to 18 small music venues.

To date it has helped 126 venues in 34 states across the country totaling over $2.3 million. Individual grants range from $10,000-$50,000.

Established just under 2 years ago, The Live Music Society supplies philanthropic aid to music venues that have been in operation for three years or more with a sellable capacity of 300 occupants or less.

“We are encouraged by a new sense of optimism as Covid restrictions ease, but conscious of the recent surge’s impact on venues that continue to face canceled performances and attendance below prior levels. We are committed to creating programs that assist venues as they recover from the pandemic,” said LMS board member Adam Fell.

Spring 2022 Live Music Society Grant Recipients

118 North (Wayne, PA)

Black Cat (San Francisco, CA)

Bronx Music Heritage Center (Bronx, NY)

Chocolate Church Arts Center (Bath, ME)

C’mon Everybody (Brooklyn, NY)

DROM (New York, NY)

Flat Iron (Greensboro, NC)

Flint Local 432 (Flint, MI)

Godfrey Daniels (Bethlehem, PA)

ISSUE Project Room (Brooklyn, NY)

MOTR Pub (Cincinnati, OH)

nublu (New York, NY)

Real Art Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

Rosa’s Lounge (Chicago, IL)

Soda Bar (San Diego, CA)

Songbyrd Music House (Washington, DC)

The Jazz Gallery (New York, NY)

Volcanic Theatre Pub (Bend, OR)

