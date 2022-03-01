Charlotte Cardin Leads The List of Nominees For The 51st Annual Juno Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Montreal-born singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin topped the list of nominees for the 51st annual Juno Awards, picking up multiple nods, including for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop Album of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Canadian pop and R&B icon Justin Bieber was hot on her heels with five nominations of his own, including picks for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

The Weeknd s also in the running for awards that include TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year.

Other nominees for 2022 include Vancouver pop singer Jessia, who was recognized as a contender for TikTok JUNO Fan Choice, Single of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

For 2022, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts And Sciences also announced several new and reconfigured categries for 2022, including Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year has been split into two awards: Contemporary Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (2022 nominees include Adrian Sutherland, DJ Shub, Jayli Wolf, Shawnee Kish and Snotty Nose Rez Kids) and Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year (Fawn Wood, Joel Wood, Manitou Mkwa Singers II, NIMKII & THE NINIIS and Young Spirit).

Rap Recording of the Year has been broken into two categories: Rap Single of the Year (anders and FRVRFRIDAY, bbno$, Charmaine, NorthSideBenji & Dj Charlie B and Pressa) and Rap Album/EP of the Year (Belly, Haviah Mighty, NAV, NorthSideBenji and Pressa).

Underground Dance Single of the Year has also been added to the list of categories, with BLOND:ISH, Carlo Lio ft. MC Flipside, HNTR, Jayda G and KOREA TOWN ACID each receiving a nomination.

The 51st Annual JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company), will make history on Sunday, May 15 as it broadcasts and streams for the first time from an outdoor venue.

The awards gala will take place as part of Canada’s music week and will be hosted by actor Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

The awards show will feature performances by The Arkells, Avril Lavigne, Mustafa, and Charlotte Cardin, among numerous others.