Live Nation Revives The Lawn Pass Program For The Summer Of 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As the concert industry gears up for a major return to live, concert promoter Live Nation announced plans for a return of their season pass program for summer concerts at thirty amphitheater around the U.S.

Live Nation’s Lawn Pass system will allow fans to attend up to 40 shows at their local amphitheater for a single price of $199.

There will be a limited number of passes available for each venue and they go onsale Tuesday, March 1st at 10am PT at LawnPass.LiveNation.com, and will only be available while supplies last.

Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day.

Shows in the summer concert lineup for participating venues include 5 Seconds of Summer, AJR, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Big Time Rush, The Backstreet Boys, The Black Keys, CHEER Live, Chris Stapleton, Chicago, Coheed & Cambria, Dave Matthews Band, Deftones, Dispatch and O.A.R., The Doobie Brothers, Foo Fighters, Goo Goo Dolls, Halsey, Iron Maiden, Jack Johnson, Jack White, Jason Aldean, Jimmy Buffett, Josh Groban, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, KISS, Knotfest Roadshow (Slipknot), Lil Durk, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, The Lumineers, Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild N Out Live, Nine Inch Nails, OneRepublic, Phish, Rebelution, REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Rod Stewart, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, Sammy Hagar, Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube, Steely Dan, Tears for Fears, Third Eye Blind, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and many more.

PARTICIPATING AMPHITHEATERS:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) – Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)