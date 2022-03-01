Bonita McKinney And Phyllis Belezos Named Co-Chairs of Music Venue Trust’s Board Of Trustees

(CelebrityAccess) — Music Venue Trust (MVT), the UK charity which represents hundreds of independent music venues in the UK, announced the appointment of Bonita McKinney and Phyllis Belezos as Co-Chairs of the organization’s Board of Trustees.

Belezos, who is the Director of Heliocentric Entertainment, a music talent booking & consultancy agency, became an Industry Patron for MVT in 2018 and joined the organization’s board in the following year.

McKinney, who is Label & Partnerships Manager at Ingrooves Music Group, joined as a trustee in December 2019.

Since then, both played a key role for MVT during the pandemic, helping to assess financial support that the organization was able to provide to music venues during the pandemic through its #SaveOurVenues fundraising campaign.

Both McKinney and Belezos will succeed Sarah Thirtle, who previously chaired the board.

“We are excited to welcome Phyllis, Bonita and Scott into these roles. Their experience, expertise and insight will be invaluable to our team as we navigate the next phase of MVT and put in place the strategies needed to continue protecting the Grassroots Music Venue community. We would also like to thank Bengi and all of our continuing trustees for their incredible contribution to Music Venue Trust. The charity will continue to develop its Board and we welcome expressions of interest from anyone with relevant skills who is keen to volunteer their time and passion for Grassroots Music Venues,” said Beverley Whitrick, Strategic Director of MVT.

In addition, Scott Taylforth, Finance Manager, UK Client Settlements at Ticketmaster has also joined the MVT board as Treasurer.

Other changes for the MVT board include Bengi Unsal, formerly Head of Contemporary Music at Southbank Centre, who plans to step down from the MVT board after a four-year stint as a trustee.

Bengi is moving to the role of Industry Patron of MVT as well as becoming the Director of the Institute of Contemporary Art.