Richard Siklos Named Chief Communications Officer At United Talent Agency

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent, sports, and entertainment giant UTA announced the hire of Richard Siklos as the agency’s new Chief Communications Officer and Partner.

He will begin his new role at UTA officially on March 7th, and will report to the agency’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

A veteran of the public affairs and journalism worlds, Siklos most recently served as Vice President of Communications for Netflix. While at Netflix, he served as the agency’s principle spokesperson during a period of substantial growth for the streaming on demand service.

Before Netflix, he held senior communication roles at Warner Bros., HBO, and CNN.

He began his career as a journalist for major outlets including Fortune, where he was an editor-at-large, and the New York Times where he was a columnist.

“Richard brings a wealth of strategic, operational and creative leadership and experience to UTA,” said UTA CEO Zimmer. “He will be a great partner across the company, helping tell our story, and playing an essential role in UTA’s success as our business continues to grow and diversify.”

Siklos added, “UTA occupies a special place at the intersections of entertainment, sports, culture, and technology, and I’m thrilled to be working with its exceptional people to help write the next chapters in a storied history.”