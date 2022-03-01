Wasserman Announces New Hires And Promotions, Including Agents Matt Elam And Sahil Mehta

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music Announces New Hires And Promotions, Including Agents Matt Elam And Sahil Mehta.

Wasserman Music announced a round of new hires and promotions, including the addition of Matt Elam and Sahil Mehta, veteran talent reps who have been hired as agents.

“We’re excited to have Matt Elam and Sahil Mehta join our team, and we expect they’ll do great things here,” said Wasserman Music EVP & Managing Executive Brent Smith. “They’re both agents we’ve known and respected, and they’re the right fit for our culture and ethos as an agency focused on artist discovery and long-term development.”

Elam, who joins Wasserman after a decade at WME, where he represented clients such as D Smoke, Allen Stone and Hobo Johnson, among others. While at WME, he signed the Grammy nominated Baby Keem with Smith.

He began his career in the music industry by launching his own indie label while still a teenager and then diving into college radio for several years while attending university.

Sahil Mehta joins Wasserman Music from Madison House, where he focused on electronic music. His resume also includes a tenure at the Rogue Agency and founding Empresario, his own boutique talent agency.

Meha will be based in Los Angeles and brings a list of clients with him to Wasserman that includes Abelation, Chee, Ivy Lab, Khiva, KOAN Sound, Lab Group, Of The Trees, potions., Supertask, TRUTH, Tsuruda and Yheti.

Along with the new hires, Wasserman promoted a fistful of team members to agent, including Stephanie Aristakesian, Zach Berkowitz, Alex Guaraldi, Daniel Lee, Leigh Millhauser and Jeff Molek.

Additionally, Antonio Dell’Aglio was named Director of Touring and Mohammad Shah was promoted to Manager, Touring. Both roles will provide high tour planning and logistical support to Wasserman’s agent teams.

“At Wasserman Music, we take great pride in emphasizing mentorship and positive career growth for all our people. We’re so proud of this newly promoted group of agents, who’ve been important members of this team for years and are all richly deserving of this next step,” said Wasserman’s EVP & Managing Executive Lee Anderson.