   JOIN LOGIN
Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers (Miller Mobley)
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News Venue News

Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
12 0

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Pop superstars Jonas Brothers announce Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, a five-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, to run June 3-4 and June 9-11.

The trio recently wrapped their “Remember This” tour. The 40-plus date is reported as one of the highest grossing tours of 2021 with over 528,000 tickets sold.

Jonas Brothers fan club members will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning March 2. MGM Resorts loyalty rewards program members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning March 4. General on sale is March 7 via ticketmaster.com.

Jonas Brothers took their fanbase by surprise in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker” following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first No. 1 for the band. They went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting their rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third No. 1 album with the arrival of Happiness Begins.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post