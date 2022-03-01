Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Pop superstars Jonas Brothers announce Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, a five-night Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, to run June 3-4 and June 9-11.

The trio recently wrapped their “Remember This” tour. The 40-plus date is reported as one of the highest grossing tours of 2021 with over 528,000 tickets sold.

Jonas Brothers fan club members will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning March 2. MGM Resorts loyalty rewards program members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning March 4. General on sale is March 7 via ticketmaster.com.

Jonas Brothers took their fanbase by surprise in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker” following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first No. 1 for the band. They went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting their rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third No. 1 album with the arrival of Happiness Begins.