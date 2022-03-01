Major League Baseball Cancels The First 2 Games Of The Regular Season After Failing To Reach A Deal With The Players Union

(CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Major League Baseball took the dramatic step of first two games of the regular season after failing to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with the player’s union.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellations during a news conference on Tuesday.

“I had hoped against hope I wouldn’t have to have this press conference where I am going to cancel some regular season games. I want to assure our fans that our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party,” Manfred said.

Manfred went on to explain that the games were cancelled rather than postponed due to logistical challenges. including interleague play. He also noted that players shouldn’t expect compensation for the canceled games.

“Our position is that games that are not played players will not get paid,” he said,

The MLB locked players out on December 2nd following the expiration of the previous 5-year deal. Players are seeking to expand free agency and have expressed concern over a potential playoff expansion.