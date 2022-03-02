Live Nation To Stop Promoting Shows In Russia Following The Invasion Of Ukraine

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, has joined the growing list of companies and organizations in the sports and entertainment world who have pledged to stop doing business with the Russian Federation following the nation’s invasion of their neighbor, Ukraine.

In a statement released to multiple media outlets, a spokesperson for Live Nation said: “Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

Live Nation opened a regional office in Moscow and Ukraine in 2012, noting at the time the size of the regional market with a combined population of over 200 million.

Live Nation’s announcement followed a course set by other sports and entertainment companies who have cut ties with Russia, including the venue management and consultancy Oak View Group, who earlier this week pledged to boycott the Russian Federation.

“In light of the tragic conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, Oak View Group has pledged to not do business in or with Russia, nor will we serve Russian brands in any of our venues on a global basis, effective immediately. We stand with the people of Ukraine, we condemn the actions of Russia, and we hope our stance inspires others in our industry to take action where they can,” OVG said.

Universal Music Group also joined the fray, posting an Instagram message of support for Ukraine and calling for humanitarian assistance but fell short of a call for a boycott.

“The situation in Ukraine affects millions of innocent civilians with urgent humanitarian needs – from food and water to shelter and clothing. UMG and our employees are proud to support organizations providing assistance to refugees in need.”

Other organizations, including major sports leagues such as F1 Racing, who announced that the Russia Grand Prix, set for later this year, has been canceled, and international soccer organizations FIFA and the UEFA, who banned teams from the Russian Federation from competing in league matches.

“Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.”