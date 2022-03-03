The Weeknd Announces The First Leg Of His First Global Stadium Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd, announced plans for his first ever worldwide stadium tour, starting in North America with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa & Middle East to be announced soon.
The After Hours Til Dawn tour is scheduled to kick off with a show at the Rogers Center in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto on July 8th, with dates across the U.S. before wrapping on September 2nd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
For the Live Nation-produced tour, The Weeknd will be focusing on music from his two most recent album which will be performed live for the first time since the pandemic brought touring to a halt.
Additional tour legs in South America, Asia, Europe and the Pacific Rim will be announced in the coming weeks.
Doja Cat has been announced as a special guest for the tour.
THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:
FRI 8-Jul Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
THU 14-Jul Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
SAT 16-Jul New York, NY Metlife Stadium
THU 21-Jul Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
SUN 24-Jul Chicago, IL Soldier Field
WED 27-Jul Detroit, MI Ford Field
SAT 30-Jul Washington, DC FedexField
THU 4-Aug Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place
THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field
SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium
TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium