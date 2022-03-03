The Weeknd Announces The First Leg Of His First Global Stadium Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd, announced plans for his first ever worldwide stadium tour, starting in North America with additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa & Middle East to be announced soon.

The After Hours Til Dawn tour is scheduled to kick off with a show at the Rogers Center in The Weeknd’s hometown of Toronto on July 8th, with dates across the U.S. before wrapping on September 2nd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the Live Nation-produced tour, The Weeknd will be focusing on music from his two most recent album which will be performed live for the first time since the pandemic brought touring to a halt.

Additional tour legs in South America, Asia, Europe and the Pacific Rim will be announced in the coming weeks.

Doja Cat has been announced as a special guest for the tour.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2022 NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

FRI 8-Jul Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

THU 14-Jul Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

SAT 16-Jul New York, NY Metlife Stadium

THU 21-Jul Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

SUN 24-Jul Chicago, IL Soldier Field

WED 27-Jul Detroit, MI Ford Field

SAT 30-Jul Washington, DC FedexField

THU 4-Aug Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

SAT 6-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

THU 11-Aug Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

SUN 14-Aug Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

THU 18-Aug Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

SAT 20-Aug Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

TUE 23-Aug Vancouver, BC BC Place

THU 25-Aug Seattle, WA Lumen Field

SAT 27-Aug San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

TUE 30-Aug Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

FRI 2-Sep Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium