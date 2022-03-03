ASCAP Announces The Return Of ASCAP Experience For 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced the return of their signature event series, the ASCAP Experience.

ASCAP Live kicks off on International Women’s Day on March 8th “Worldly Women in Music,” a panel discussion featuring three of the industry’s leading composers and songwriters. Panelists include Oscar-nominated composer Germaine Franco, who scored Encanto and co-wrote songs for Coco; 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning concert music composer and conductor Tania León, whose work has been commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, National Endowment for the Arts and more; and 2016 ASCAP London Songwriter of the Year Amy Wadge, whose songwriting credits appear on Ed Sheeran’s X, James Blunt’s The Afterlove and Kacey Musgraves’s Golden Hour.

The panel will be moderated by Billboard Executive Editor, West Coast and Nashville, Melinda Newman and will begin at 3PM ET/ 12PM PT.

The discussion will be part of “Women Create Music,” a series which will highlight female creators as part of Women’s History Month.

The campaign will feature exclusive videos on @ASCAP social media from songwriters and composers — including Carly Pearce, Lucius, Inayah and Covi Quintana, who share stories about the women who inspired them and helped them develop successful careers.

Additionally, ASCAP will also share weekly playlists spotlighting themes such as Women of Influence, Global Trailblazers, Women Create Music Together and Women Making History Now. And VERSED: The ASCAP Podcast will host a special “Women Create Music” episode featuring singer-songwriter mxmtoon and Grammy-winning engineer and co-founder of She is the Music Ann Mincieli.

“We are so excited to launch ASCAP Experience with three phenomenal composers as part of our ‘Women Create Music’ campaign,” said ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Matthews. “We believe that celebrating the achievements of our members through our “Women Create Music” campaign can help create change and ultimately, more opportunity for women in the music industry.”

Additional ASCAP Experience sessions will be revealed in the coming weeks with subjects that include NFTs, the ASCAP Awards Spotlight, ASCAP Lab’s Demo Day, discussions with some of ASCAP’s biggest hitmakers about the creative process as part of Hispanic Heritage and Black Music Months, and Celebrating Pride Month and LGBTQ+ artists

As with the past two years, the panels will be virtual for 2022 and are available via multiple platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and on the ASCAP Experience website.