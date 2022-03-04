Fire Postpones TobyMac Concert At Ball Arena

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Christian rapper TobyMac was forced to reschedule his concert at Ball Arena on Thursday night after a fire broke out at Denver’s Ball Arena, forcing an evacuation of the building before the start of the show.

According to the Denver Post, a spokesman for the Denver Fire Department said the fire broke out at around 6:15 but was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler systems.

The building was evacuated as a precaution and no injuries to fans or staff members were reported, according to a statement from Ball Arena.

The show has already been rescheduled and will now take place on March 9th. All tickets for the original March 3 show will be honored at the rescheduled date. Ticket buyers will be receiving a direct communication from Ticketmaster with additional event information.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.