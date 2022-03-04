   JOIN LOGIN
BTS’s Four Las Vegas Shows Are Fully Sold Out Before Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale Starts

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — A series of four concerts by K-pop superstars BTS at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas fully sold out before going on sale to the general public.

Ticketmaster broke the bad news to hopeful fans via social media on Thursday.

All of the available tickets were snapped up by members of the boy band’s fan club, the BTS Army, leaving none for the general public.

However, tickets for the shows are already starting to show up on ticket resale platforms such as StubHub. A quick search of the platform shows hundreds of tickets for the 4 dates available, with prices ranging from $250 to thousands of dollars.

The shows, part of BTS’s North American “Permission To Dance” tour are scheduled for April 8 and 9, and April 15 and 16.

