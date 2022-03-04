Sir Paul McCartney And Kendrick Lamar Announced As Headliners For Glastonbury 2022

PILTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Khruangbin, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kacey Musgraves have all been announced for the lineup for 2022 in-person return of the Glastonbury Festival.

Both Sir Paul and Lamar are scheduled to play the festival’s main Pyramid Stage on Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, alongside previously announced Pyramid Stage headliners Billie Eilish and Diana Ross.

McCartney last performed at Glasto in 2004 and was scheduled to appear in 2020 but was ultimately unable to perform after the festival fell victim to COVID-19 that year.

Other acts revealed in the latest lineup announcement for the festival include Arlo Parks, Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Rufus Wainright, Glass Animals, The Avalanches, Wolf Alice, Leon Bridges, Charlie XCX, Griff, and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, among numerous others.

Set for June 22-26 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, proceeds for the festival will go to support numerous causes this year, including Oxfam, WaterAid, Greenpeace, and the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal among others.