Hip-Hop Star JaRule Launches VIBES Concert Series With His Pain Is Love Album

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Hip-Hop star and recurrent J.Lo collaborator, JaRule is trying to stay ahead of the curve. JaRule entered the room at NYC’s Sony Hall on Tuesday night (March 8) to a sold-out crowd, where he unveiled his VIBES Concert Series.

The crowd was able to hear Ja perform tracks off of his # 1 Billboard Hot 200 chart-topping PAIN IS LOVE album. This was also in celebration to the 20th Anniversary of this album. “This was not only the first time for fans but a first time for me as an artist. There were tracks that I hadn’t ever performed live before, so it was certainly a treat for both me and my audience!” Ja said via media release. Future plans to release the album PAIN IS LOVE LIVE FROM SONY HALL will be on Ja’s new ICONNicSound label as an NFT.

In addition to singing some songs for the first time live, Ja also told the stories behind the songs. It was a combination of Yo! MTV Raps meets Storystellers. Ja says, “I want to take this series and invite other artists to perform and tell their personal journeys along with their hits.”

The VIBES series will take place across the country with a diverse roster of artist friends to perform their own “vibes” for the series. The next performance is schedule for April 11 at Sony Hall featuring Raekwon/Ghostface of The Wu-Tang Clan. The experience can be seen through the ICONN LIVE app available via the Apple App store. For more information on the VIBES series, please click HERE.

Ja performing at Sony Hall below.