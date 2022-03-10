Keith Hagan Launches Skylark Artist Management

(CelebrityAccess) — Veteran music executive Keith Hagan announced the launch of his new management, marketing and publicity company, Skylark Artist Management.

At launch, the new company’s client roster includes artists Hagan has worked with for years such as The Afghan Whigs, Robert Finley, Cymande, and Lily & Madeleine, as well as more recent additions such as Beth Orton, The Whitmore Sisters, and The Mastersons.

As well, Hagan will also continue to oversee publicity for the estate of the late country icon Kenny Rogers.

“During the pandemic, I was quite active in a couple of different areas, not all of them management related,” Hagan commented. “I became a full-time volunteer for Joe Biden’s campaign along with contributing to the launch of Brooklyn Made Presents. However, at the end of last year, I felt the time was finally right to strike out on my own fully. I have an excellent support team around me here at Skylark, and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”

“I pride myself on being a strategist first with the artists I work with,” Hagan added. “I’m in a unique position to guide my artists’ careers from many different vantage points due to my long and varied experience in the music business. It feels good to be starting this company with a ton of forward momentum by the artists we look after.”

Before launching his latest venture, Hagan was the longtime co-owner of SKH Music, where he played a key role in helping to refresh the careers of artists such as Toto and Kenny Rogers.

Prior to co-founding SKH Music, Hagan helped to launch PFA Media in 2002 and alter served as the company’s Vice President and General Manager. While at PFA, Hagan oversaw media campaigns for a list of artists that includes Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Paul Weller, and Stereophonics, among numerous others.

Hagan also did a long stint as Mammoth Records, serving as Vice President of Publicity with responsibility for creating and implementing campaigns for the labels’ roster.

Before his long tenure at Mammoth Records, Hagan served as the “alternative” publicist at Arista Records for two years, working with artists like Sarah McLachlan and Spiritualized.

A native of New York City, Hagan began his career by interning for the CBS Records College Department, followed by internships at I.R.S. Records, Chrysalis Records and EMI Records.