Ascension Saint Thomas Joins Nashville Yards As A Founding Partner

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced that healthcare network Ascension Saint Thomas has signed a deal with Southwest Value Partners and AEG to become a founding partner of the in-development Nashville Yards mixed use district.

As part of the multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Ascension Saint Thomas has secured naming rights for the project’s open plaza and green space, which will be known as Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

The deal will also see Ascension Saint Thomas become the official healthcare partner for Nashville Yards and will be featured prominently in Nashville Yards’ signage network and messaging in their mobile app and digital channels.

Ascension Saint Thomas will also expand their footprint in metropolitan Nashville with the addition of an on-site clinic located within Nashville Yards, the companies said.

“Ascension Saint Thomas has a long-standing commitment to community partnerships with the goal of making innovative and personalized care accessible to all Middle Tennesseans,” said Tim Adams, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “We are excited to bring best-in-class resources to those who live and work in downtown Nashville through this partnership.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas, with whom we so completely share a commitment to health and community,” said Cary Mack, managing partner, Southwest Value Partners. “We look forward to together elevating the quality of life for residents and visitors alike at Nashville Yards.”

Construction on the 18-acre Nashville Yards project is set to begin in the spring of 2022 with an expected completion date sometime in 2023. The project will include a 4,000-capacity live music venue, a multiplex cinema, three residential towers with more than 1,000 units, and 275,000 square feet of office space.

Nashville Yards will also offer retail space, restaurants, several luxury hotels and greenspace.