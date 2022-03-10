CTS Eventim Taps Sir David Chipperfield To Design Their New Arena In Milan

MILAN (CelebrityAccess) — European concert and ticketing giant CTS Eventim revealed new details about the new multipurpose arena in the planning phases for the Northern Italian city of Milan.

Designed by world-renowned British architect Sir David Chipperfield, the multi-purpose venue will be the largest arena in Italy, with room for more than 16,000 fans and more than 10,000 square meters of outdoor space for open-air events.

Construction on the arena project will begin in autumn 2022 and is expected to be completed by early 2026 in time to hos events as part of the Winter Olympics, after which CTS Eventim will assume operations at the facility.

When it opens, the arena will offer two tiers of seating above ground level, along with a premium level that houses lounges and VIP boxes.

All seats will be accessible via concourses on all levels that provide space for food and merch concessions along with other amenities.

“We love David Chipperfield’s plans. The arena will be absolutely unique with a silhouette that is instantly identifiable even from afar. Every visit to an event here will become a close encounter with world-class, cutting-edge architecture, which will further enhance the drawing power of the arena. We are also pleased that the project is fully on schedule. We are building this spectacular arena not just in Milan, but most importantly for Milan. And we don’t want the people of the city and the surrounding region to have to wait a moment longer than necessary,’ said CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.