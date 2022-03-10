Felix Cavaliere. The Rascal. The legend.
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/felix-cavaliere-93952689/
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/felix-cavaliere/id1316200737?i=1000553541810
https://open.spotify.com/episode/6BhVVqxpdRTZRQAOZ4F4i7?si=5IwCODzPTCutrspV35-4HA
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/ecfea795-2d02-431e-8964-bc224ab4f4f1/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-felix-cavaliere
https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/felix-cavaliere-201245855