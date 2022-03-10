WMG Joins Sony, UMG, Spotify Others In Russia Shutdown

(Hypebot) — This morning Warner Music Group became the last of the major label groups to suspend operations in Russia. Here is the full official WMG statement:

Warner Music Group is suspending operations in Russia, including investments in and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities, and manufacturing of all physical products. We will continue to fulfill our agreed upon obligations to our people, artists, and songwriters as best we can as the situation unfolds. We remain committed to supporting the humanitarian relief efforts in the region.

Sony Music, UMG, Spotify, Apple and many other music companies have pulled out of the market in recent days.

