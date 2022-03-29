Canadian Pop Singer Allie X Cancels North American Tour Due to Autoimmune Illness

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian experimental pop singer Allie X cancels her North American tour due to a flare-up with her autoimmune disease.

The singer, born Alexandra Ashley Hughes, has written songs for the likes of Troye Sivan and BTS, was scheduled to begin her tour in April, with stops planned across the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m terribly saddened to announce that I will be canceling my upcoming US tour,” Allie wrote in an emotional post on Instagram. “Ironically, the same autoimmune illness that inspired [my album] Cape God has flared up and has left me bedridden and under a doctor’s care.”

“Be good to yourselves and your bodies. Health is everything,” she wrote.

Allie was born in Ontario but relocated to Los Angeles in 2013. She began working with producers Billboard and Cirkut and achieved success with her first single, “Catch,” which hit No. 55 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart. Allie released her debut EP in 2015, CollXtion I, followed by her debut studio album CollXtion II in 2017 and Super Sunset in 2018. Her second studio album, Cape God, was released in February 2020.

Allie intends to return to the stage as soon as she can: “I have always had such big dreams and such visions. I’m not going to be able to give them up, even though I’m far from an ideal candidate for a pop singer. It’s just not in me to stop.”

She also shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed.