Eric Church Announces Free Makeup Show For Jilted San Antonio Fans

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX (CelebrityAccess) — After catching some blowback from disappointed fans for canceling his San Antonio concert last Saturday to watch an NCAA basketball game, country recording artist Eric Church announced plans to perform a free makeup show.

In a post to his social media on Friday, Church wrote: “Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks.”

“I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX, on Friday, September 2, 2022, for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon.”

Church canceled his Saturday show at the AT&T Center in San Diego after the basketball teams from University of North Carolina and Duke University made it to the Final Four semi-championship game for the first time in the history of the NCAA tournament. The two teams, both from North Carolina, are two of the state’s leading college basketall team and widely considered to be historic rivals.