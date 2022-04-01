Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Helps To Launch A Scholarship Program For The Children Of COVID-19 First Responders

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted talent manager Scooter Braun’s SB Projects is partnering with First Responders Children’s Foundation to launch a new scholarship to help support children of first responders and medical personnel directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Children of Heroes Scholarship will be awarded to three students every year over the next eight years, with funding for tuition, fees, room and board not already covered by financial aid and other scholarships.

Students are eligible to apply for the scholarship when entering their freshman year or as sophomores, juniors, or seniors; however, the scholarship will only cover the remaining years of undergraduate studies.

Eligible applicants should be children of first responders and medical personnel who demonstrate financial need, academic merit, leadership, volunteerism, and participation in co-curricular activities. Priority will be given to the children of first responders who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are majoring in business or entrepreneurship.

“Mr. Braun has been instrumental in supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and the children and families we serve,” said Jillian Crane President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “Being a child of a first responder today often brings an element of sacrifice. We believe The Children of Heroes Scholarship will pave a brighter future for many deserving children of first responders.”