Roots N' Blues
Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers And Tanya Tucker Lead The Bill For The Roots N’ Blues Festival 2022

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
COLUMBIA, MO (CelebrityAccess) — The Roots N Blues Festival, which bills itself as the only major U.S. music festival that’s fully owned by female entrepreneurs, announced a lineup for their 2022 return that includes Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers, Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste.

The three-day festival will feature both established and up-and-coming Americana, roots, blues, R&B, country, bluegrass, soul, folk, and rock acts, across two stages of music, including Hippo Campus, Larkin Poe, Tank and the Bangas, Houndmouth, Cautious Clay, Jackie Venson, Steeldrivers, Jaime Wyatt, The Dip, Brittney Spencer, Liz Cooper, Kassi Ashton, and The Heavy Heavy.

“We’re continuing to expand on what we started in 2021 by exploring all corners of American Roots Music – moving away from a narrow definition and adopting a broader view of what roots music is,” says Shay Jasper, Co-owner of Roots N Blues. “This is the most exciting, eclectic lineup yet. There will be something for everyone at Roots N Blues!”

The Roots N Blues Festival, presented by Veterans United Home Loans, is set for Friday, October 7 – Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia, Missouri.

Festival passes and single-day tickets for the 2022 Roots N Blues Festival went on sale Friday, April 1.

Roots N Blues 2022 Lineup
Wilco
Jon Batiste
Chaka Khan
Bleachers
Tanya Tucker
Old Crow Medicine Show
Hippo Campus
Larkin Poe
Tank and the Bangas
Houndmouth
Cautious Clay
Jackie Venson
Steeldrivers
Jaime Wyatt
The Dip
Brittney Spencer
Liz Cooper
Kassi Ashton
The Heavy Heavy
The Kay Brothers
Sifa
J.ARTiz & the MO’ Soul Collective
Meredith Shaw
Jen Norman
