Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers And Tanya Tucker Lead The Bill For The Roots N’ Blues Festival 2022

COLUMBIA, MO (CelebrityAccess) — The Roots N Blues Festival, which bills itself as the only major U.S. music festival that’s fully owned by female entrepreneurs, announced a lineup for their 2022 return that includes Wilco, Chaka Khan, Bleachers, Tanya Tucker, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste.

The three-day festival will feature both established and up-and-coming Americana, roots, blues, R&B, country, bluegrass, soul, folk, and rock acts, across two stages of music, including Hippo Campus, Larkin Poe, Tank and the Bangas, Houndmouth, Cautious Clay, Jackie Venson, Steeldrivers, Jaime Wyatt, The Dip, Brittney Spencer, Liz Cooper, Kassi Ashton, and The Heavy Heavy.

“We’re continuing to expand on what we started in 2021 by exploring all corners of American Roots Music – moving away from a narrow definition and adopting a broader view of what roots music is,” says Shay Jasper, Co-owner of Roots N Blues. “This is the most exciting, eclectic lineup yet. There will be something for everyone at Roots N Blues!”

The Roots N Blues Festival, presented by Veterans United Home Loans, is set for Friday, October 7 – Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia, Missouri.

Festival passes and single-day tickets for the 2022 Roots N Blues Festival went on sale Friday, April 1.

Roots N Blues 2022 Lineup

Wilco

Jon Batiste

Chaka Khan

Bleachers

Tanya Tucker

Old Crow Medicine Show

Hippo Campus

Larkin Poe

Tank and the Bangas

Houndmouth

Cautious Clay

Jackie Venson

Steeldrivers

Jaime Wyatt

The Dip

Brittney Spencer

Liz Cooper

Kassi Ashton

The Heavy Heavy

The Kay Brothers

Sifa

J.ARTiz & the MO’ Soul Collective

Meredith Shaw

Jen Norman