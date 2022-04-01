Dead & Company Gearing Up For A Summer Stadium Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, along Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – collectively known as Dead & Company, announced plans for a major stadium tour in the summer of 2022.

The tour kicks off on June 11th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and runs through July 15th and 16th, when the band is scheduled to close the tour out with a two night stand at Citi Field in NYC.

The run includes multiple stadia plays with shows scheduled for Folson Field in Boulder, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass, and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

To ensure that fans get the first crack at tickets, the tour will use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program with registration open until April 3rd. The Verified Fan Presale begins Tuesday, April 5th at 10 AM local through Thursday, April 7th at 10 PM local venue time.

For the tour, Dead & Company will partner with Reverb to reduce the tour’s environmental impact and encourage fans to do their part. The band will also expand their previous ecological initiatives with REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign on this year’s tour.

Last year, the program helped Dead & Company to fund several global projects that collectively eliminated five-times more greenhouse gas pollution than created by touring, including fan travel

Dead & Company 2022 Tour:

Sat Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Mon Jun 13 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 17 Boulder, CO Folsom Field*

Sat Jun 18 Boulder, CO Folsom Field*

Tue Jun 21 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 22 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jun 24 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat Jun 25 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Tue Jun 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Wed Jun 29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 01 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 02 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Tue Jul 05 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jul 06 Saratoga Springs, NY SPAC

Fri Jul 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 10 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Tue Jul 12 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 15 New York, NY Citi Field

Sat Jul 16 New York, NY Citi Field