Sold Out Stephen Sondheim Tribute Show To Be Livestreamed At A Second Venue

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — While Sondheim’s Old Friends an upcoming West End tribute to the late composer, lyricist, and songwriter, was fully sold out within minutes, event organizers are adding some options for fans who couldn’t score tickets, including live streaming the show to a second venue.

The show’s producers are partnering with The Luna Cinema to bring a live broadcast of the show to the 1,700-capacity Prince Edward Theatre.

The live version of the show is scheduled to take place at Sondheim Theatre, another Delfont Mackintosh venue, on May 3rd, with an all-star cast that includes Michael Ball, Rob Brydon, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Petula Clark, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Rob Houchen, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, Clive Rowe, Imelda Staunton, Hannah Waddingham and Gary Wilmot.

The Gala will be staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman with choreography by Stephen Mear, supported by a 25-piece orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Stephen Brooker will handle music supervision for the show. Musical arrangements are by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection designs by George Reeve, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter.

All profits from shows at both the Sondheim and Prince Edward Theatres will go to the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which was established by the will of the noted composer to support playwrights, composers and lyricists in the early stages of their careers.

While the foundation is being formalized proceeds derived from this event will be held in trust by The Mackintosh Foundation.