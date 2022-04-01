Friends of Martha’s Vineyard Concerts Announce The Schedule For Beach Road Weekend As Well As A New Summer Concert Series

MARTHA’S VINYARD, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Friends of Martha’s Vineyard Concerts announced the schedule for the Beach Road Weekend music festival, as well as the lineup for a new concert series.

Beach Road Weekend 2022 will take place from August 26-28, 2022 at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven with a roster of headliners that include the Avett Brothers headlining Friday night with Khruangbin, Lord Huron, Mt. Joy and more.

For 2022, organizers promised upgrades to the festival experience, including better access to Beach Road for mainlanders.

Beck will headline the festival on Saturday Night, along with Billy Strings, Guster, Dawes. Sunday night will be led by Wilco, with additional performances by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Caamp, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams and more.

Friends of Martha’s Vineyard Concerts also announced the debut of the MV Concert Series, which will see dozens of artists perform at venues around Martha’s Vineyard, including including the Loft.

The concert series kicks off with two shows on July 3rd, with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band performing at Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, and Neighbor taking the stage at the loft.

The series concludes on August 24th at the Loft with a performance by Low Cut Connie. Other artists announced for the 20 show concert series include David Bromberg, Tom Rush, Graham Nash, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Indigo Girls, Crooked Coast, and Deer Tick, among others.