Ville Valo, Ex-HIM Lead Singer Announces 2023 US Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Former HIM frontman Ville Valo (VV) has announced a 2023 tour of the United States supporting his album Neon Noir.

The Finnish singer/songwriter has confirmed his next album will be released in early 2023. In addition to the announced US dates, VV will also be hitting Europe and the UK, embarking on the first tour since HIM disbanded in 2017. The first single off the album, “Loveletting,” arrived on Friday.

Tickets for his upcoming tour go on sale Friday, April 15th. The entire tour itinerary is below.

Jan 13: Helsinki Tavastia, France

Feb 14: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Feb 15: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 16: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Feb 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Feb 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Feb 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 26: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

Feb 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal

Mar 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 03: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Mar 04: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Mar 05: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 07: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg

Mar 08: Cologne LMH, Germany

Mar 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 15: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Apr 01: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA

Apr 02: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Apr 04: Pittsburgh Roxian Theater, PA

Apr 05: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Apr 06: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Apr 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Apr 09: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Apr 11: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Apr 13: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 14: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Apr 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Apr 17: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 18: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Apr 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Apr 22: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Apr 23: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Apr 25: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Apr 26: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Apr 27: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 28: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Apr 30: Orlando House of Blues, FL

May 01: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution. FL

May 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

May 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

May 05: Charlotte Underground, NC

May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 08: New York Irving Plaza, NY