Jack White Gets Engaged To Singer Olivia Jean And Then Promptly Marries Her … Right On Stage

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) – Jack White, ex-White Stripes frontman, asked his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean to marry him … and then she does – right on the Masonic Temple stage Friday night (April 8), capping off one hell of a homecoming – as both artists hail from the Detroit area.

The first night of his Supply Chain Issues tour was one for the record books. White brought Jean onstage for a duet of the White Stripes hit, “Hotel Yorba.” After introducing her to the crowd, he said he had a question for her – “Yeah?” was her response; then he popped the question, she said yes, and they jammed out the rest of the night.

The couple got married right on stage with White’s bandmates and mother in attendance, alongside Jean’s father and the preacher – who began the ceremony quoting the iconic Prince, “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life,” and what a life White has lived thus far.

The wedding capped off a day of events for the singer/songwriter. He dropped his solo album, Fear of the Dawn, and performed the Star-Spangled Banner at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers’ opening day. White performs again tonight at the Masonic in the last of his 2-night run.