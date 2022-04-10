Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans with Announcement of New Album – Denim & Rhinestones

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Carrie Underwood surprised fans by announcing a new album dropping on June 10th titled, Denim & Rhinestones.

Underwood worked with numerous songwriters on this album who have produced hits for her in the past, including David Garcia, Josh Kear, and Hillary Lindsey (“Drinking Alone,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” “Cry Pretty”), and others. Additionally, Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 songs on the album, co-writing with Michael Hardy and Lydia Vaughn, the co-writers of her latest hit song with Jason Aldean titled “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The album drop comes off the heels of Underwood’s Grammy win for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior, where she also performed the first single off the Denim & Rhinestones album, “Ghost Story.”