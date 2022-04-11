Eddie Vedder Announces The Lineup For The 2022 Ohana Festival

(CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Eddie Vedder announced the details of the sixth annual Ohana Festival, which is set for September 30th-October 2nd at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA.

The 2022 edition of the festival features headliners that include Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, and P!nk. The weekend will also feature performances by Jack White, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Dermot Kennedy, Manchester Orchestra, Grouplove, The Revivalists, Broken Social Scene, Bomba Estéreo, Inhaler, Gang Of Youths, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Cautious Clay, Joy Oladokun, Dope Lemon, Briston Maroney, Kevin Morby, Kolohe Kai, Noga Erez, Madison Cunningham, Beach Goons, Devon Gilfillian, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, S.G. Goodman, Y La Bamba, CMAT, Habibi.

In addition to the festival’s musical offerings, the popular Storytellers Stage within The Cove will make its return in 2022 with a selection of exhibits & panels with leading conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers.

Open to all ages, the festival will also feature craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, as well as artisan food options from local restaurants and food trucks.

Founded by Vedder in 2016, the festival continues to provide support for social and environmental causes and for 2022, portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation.

A full list of Ohana participating charities include Doheny State Beach Foundation, San Onofre Parks Foundation, Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.