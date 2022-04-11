Vishtèn’s Pastelle LeBlanc Dead At 42

(CelebrityAccess) — Pastelle LeBlanc, a multi-instrumentalist and part of the Canadian folk trio Vishtèn, has died. She was 42.

A cause of death was not revealed, but LeBlanc revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her twin sister and fellow member of Vishtèn, Emmanuelle LeBlanc announced her passing via social media.

We will miss her so much, our beautiful Pastelle. Our soulmate. A woman with an abundance of love, creativity, and wisdom. Every person who had the honour of meeting and knowing her knows how bright, sweet, generous, and profound she was. Despite the great challenges she experienced in the past two years, she still found a way to continue to inspire and heal the people around her. She continued to blossom and grow through her tribulations.

Based in Prince Edward Island, Vishtèn carved a name for themselves on the Canadian folk scene. Their most recent album, Horizons, was nominated for the Juno for traditional roots album in 2018.

Vishtèn is planning a celebration of life for LeBlanc will announce details soon.