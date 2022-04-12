Mr. Worldwide-Pitbull Announces “Can’t Stop Us Now” Summer Tour With Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pitbull has announced a giant 50-city North American Can’t Stop Us Now summer tour with Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul sitting in the opening slot(s) on select dates and SiriusXM’s Globalization DJs to open on all dates.

Mr. Worldwide, aka Pitbull, sold out over 40 shows on his 2021 I Feel Good tour and played to over 450,000 fans. The Grammy-award-winning superstar hopes to top that with the next iteration of his renowned high-energy shows. The internationally known entrepreneur and motivational speaker has won countless awards, racked up dozens of international No. 1 hits, numerous gold and platinum certs, 25 million in album sales, and more. An extreme advocate for education, Mr. Worldwide helped establish the Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools.

2021 was a big year as he became co-owner of a NASCAR racing team (Team Trackhouse), served as Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500, launched 305 Worldwide (Miami Area Code) – a multicultural marketing agency, created the “From Negative to Positive” Podcast, partnered with Espanita Tequila and LivexLive, and ended the year with a bang by performing in NYC’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Ms. Azalea is a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling musician hailing from the land down under – Australia. Her 2014 debut album The New Classic, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts – a first for an international female artist, spawned a US chart-topping trifecta of worldwide No. 1 multi-platinum smash hits: “Fancy” (featuring Charli XCX); “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora); “Problem” (collaboration with Ariana Grande). To date, her videos have amassed over 3 billion views.

The Grammy Award-winning Sean Paul can command a stage with his signature direction, “shake dat thing,” and have an entire venue on its feet. The Jamaican-born Paul has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music Awards nominations and has taken home a Soul Train Award, MTV Music Award, and BET Award. He’s the only Jamaican artist to date to have won an American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Male artist.

The extensive 50+ date run, produced by Live Nation, kicks off this July at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, NC making stops in Montreal, Cincinnati, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live on October 19th.

CAN’T STOP US NOW TOUR DATES:

+With support from Iggy Azalea | #With support from Sean Paul

Thu Jul 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+

Fri Jul 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+

Sat Jul 30 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Sun Jul 31 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater+

Tue Aug 02 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion+

Wed Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center+

Fri Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sat Aug 06 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Tue Aug 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center+

Thu Aug 11 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre+

Fri Aug 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre+

Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+

Wed Aug 17 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena+

Fri Aug 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

Sun Aug 21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena+

Tue Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+

Wed Aug 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center+

Thu Aug 25 – Highland Park, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia+

Fri Aug 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

Sun Aug 28 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair+

Tue Aug 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena+

Wed Aug 31 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+

Fri Sep 02 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center+

Sat Sep 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL+

Sun Sep 04 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center+

Thu Sep 08 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino

Fri Sep 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center#

Sat Sep 10 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena#

Sun Sep 11 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman#

Wed Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater#

Fri Sep 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino#

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino#

Sun Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion#

Wed Sep 21 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Thu Sep 22 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater#

Sat Sep 24 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center#

Sun Sep 25 – Corning, CA – The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino*

Tue Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu Sep 29 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena#

Fri Sep 30 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center*

Sun Oct 02 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center#

Wed Oct 05 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA#

Thu Oct 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center#

Fri Oct 07 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

Sun Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena#

Tue Oct 11 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena#

Wed Oct 12 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena#

Thu Oct 13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater#

Sat Oct 15 – Ft Myers, FL – Hertz Arena+

Sun Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center+

Wed Oct 19 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live