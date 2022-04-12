Country Music Legends The Judds Announce “The Final Tour” For 2022 Featuring Martina McBride

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music’s legendary mother-daughter duo, The Judds, have announced “The Final Tour” with vocal powerhouse Martina McBride in the opening slot.

The tour, announced Monday (April 11), came before Wynonna and Naomi were set to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” during the 2022 CMT Music Awards … and perform they did. They returned to the stage at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame during last night’s CMT Music Awards broadcast. The ladies, who sounded incredible and hadn’t seemed to miss a step, were joined mid-song by a chorus of Gospel singers.

The Grammy-winning icons kick off their Live Nation and Sandbox Live produced 10-date tour on Friday, September 30, in Grand Rapids, MI, making stops in Toledo, Fort Worth, and Green Bay and ending in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena on October 28th. The duo is set for a memorable year as they’re officially enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame in May.

“I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!” said Wynonna via media release.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:

+with very special guest Martina McBride

Fri Sep 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena+CMT

Sat Oct 01 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center+

Fri Oct 07 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Oct 08 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center+

Fri Oct 14 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

Sat Oct 15 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

Fri Oct 21 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater+

Sat Oct 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena+

Thu Oct 27 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Fri Oct 28 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*+