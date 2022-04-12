Members of Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam Join Together For New Supergroup – 3rd Secret

(CelebrityAccess) – Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron have joined forces in a new band called 3rd Secret. The group, whose lineup is rounded out by Bubba Dupree, guitarist for Washington, DC hardcore band Void, and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Giant in the Tree’s Jillian Raye, released its self-titled debut album on Monday (April 11).

This collaboration marks the first time Cameron and Thayil have come together since the death of Soundgarden singer, Chris Cornell. Although both did perform on the song “Only Love Can Save Me Now” from the The Pretty Reckless album, Death by Rock and Roll.

Novoselic, performing with his band, Giants in the Trees released albums in 2017 and 2019.

3rd Secret recently played a show at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. The track listing for the debut LP:

01. Rhythm Of The Ride

02. I Choose Me

03. Last Day Of August

04. Winter Solstice

05. Lies Fade Away

06. Live Without You

07. Right Stuff

08. Dead Sea

09. Diamond In The Cold

10. Somewhere In Time

11. The Yellow Dress