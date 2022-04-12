Universal Music Publishing Group and Authentic Brands Group Enter Partnership for Elvis Presley Song Catalog

(CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) and the owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, Authentic Brands Group (ABG), have announced a worldwide publishing deal to represent the song catalog of music legend Elvis Presley. The official media release confirmed that UMPG and ABG will represent Presley’s catalog of legendary hits “worldwide, excluding the UK.”

Presley, one of, if not THE most recognized name in American music, has sold more than 500 million records and holds the record for most songs charting on the US Top 40 with 114 hits, with 40 reaching the top 10 and 18 reaching No. 1. Presley holds numerous records, including the most Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified platinum and gold albums and most albums ever to chart on the US Top 200.

Speaking about the new agreement, Marc Cimino, COO at UMPG, said: “Elvis Presley has had an unprecedented and lasting global impact on music and pop culture. Jody Gerson and I, along with UMPG’s teams around the world, couldn’t be more excited and honored to work with ABG in making sure that Elvis’ iconic legacy endures for generations to come.”

ABG not only owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, but the company’s portfolio also includes Muhammad Ali and Marilyn Monroe.

An upcoming Elvis biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, is scheduled for release on June 24.