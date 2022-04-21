Copyright Board Rejects 9.1¢ Physical, Download Mechanical Rate, But What Should It Be?

(Hypebot) — The U.S. Copyright Royalty Board has rejected a proposed settlement between National Music Publishers, the Nashville Songwriters Assn. International and the major labels to extend the freeze on physical and download mechanical royalties at the same rate at which they have been at for 16 years.

A survey by global songwriter groups and MusicTechPolicy asks what the new mechanical royalty rate should be if it’s not 9.1 cents.

If the rate isn’t 9.1¢ anymore, what should it be?

This three-minute questionnaire is anonymous and easy to take, and you’ll be helping songwriters by giving your opinion on what the rate should be.

We will post the results.

TAKE THE SURVEY NOW.

