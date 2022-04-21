Spotify Adds Video, Free Riverside Remote Recording In US, CA, UK, AU NZ For All Podcasters

(Hypebot) — Spotify is making video podcasting available to all creators in the US, CA, NZ, AU and UK along with a tranche of related new features.

All creators in those markets can now upload video content to Spotify through its Anchor app and dashboard.

New features include:

Podcast Subscriptions: Spotify Podcast Subscriptions will be available for video podcasts, empowering creators to own their monetization model by creating exclusive content, gating video, and more.

Spotify Podcast Subscriptions will be available for video podcasts, empowering creators to own their monetization model by creating exclusive content, gating video, and more. Free Integration with Riverside: Spotify has partnered with Riverside – a platform for remote audio and video recording. The integration enables creators to record and publish video content for free with Riverside, with a quick distribution path to Spotify via Anchor.

Embeddable video: Now, when you embed a Video Podcast episode from Spotify, the video will play directly in the embed player wherever you placed it.

Video Bulk-Replace: Bulk-replace allows Anchor creators to easily replace their existing audio episodes with video versions from an easy-to-use interface,

Video Analytics: Video-specific analytics will give creators deep insights into their videos' performance on Spotify, enabling them to better understand their audience and publish content suited to them.

Interactive capabilities: Interactive podcast features, like Polls and Q&A, will be available for Video Podcasts, so creators can connect with and get feedback directly from their listeners.

Find more details on Spotify’s For the Record and Anchor’s blog post.

