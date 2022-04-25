Nick Bral Named VP of Creative At Sony Music Publishing

(CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of longtime team member Nick Bral to the post of Vice President, Creative.

In his new role, Bral will report directly to Senior Vice President Creative Jennifer Knoepfle and will take on responsibility for managing the music publisher’s songwriter relations and creative collaborations with their U.S. Roster.

“I started my career at Sony Music Publishing almost a decade ago and I feel incredibly grateful to continue to grow hand in hand with a roster of top tier songwriting talent. I would like to thank Jon, Jenn, and Amanda for providing invaluable mentorship throughout my journey and I look forward to learning from Walter in this next chapter.”

“Nick has made great strides in identifying, signing and developing talent in his time at SMP. He is dedicated, focused, and goes above and beyond for his writers and artists time and time again,” added Senior Vice President Creative, Sony Music Publishing Jennifer Knoepfle.

Bral joined SMP in 2013, serving as an A&R assistant for Knoepfle and A&R exec Amanda Hill. Since joining, Bral has played a key role in signing songwriters such as Conan Gray, who achieved a hit with “Heather” and for collaborations with songwriters such as Wallows, Rob Bisel, Mike Sabath, Gus Dapperton, and Lindgren, among many others.