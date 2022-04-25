Mojo Music & Media Announces Catalog Deals With Bob Morrison And The Family Of Jerry Reed

(CelebrityAccess) — Mojo Music & Media announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in the publishing catalog of songwriter Bob Morrison.

The Morrison deal encompasses standards as Johnny Lee’s “Lookin’ For Love,” Kenny Rogers’ “Love The World Away,” Conway Twitty’s “Don’t Call Him A Cowboy,” Highway 101’s “Whiskey If You Were A Woman” and The Chicks’ “Tonight The Heartache’s On Me” and the Reed acquisition features three decades of hits including “Amos Moses,” “Guitar Man,” “A Thing Called Love,” “When You’re Hot You’re Hot” and “East Bound And Down.”

Mojo also announced the acquisition of the share and master recording royalties of actor and recording artist Jerry Reed, expanding a deal first struck three years ago and giving the music publisher complete control over the catalog.

Since taking a stake in Reed’s catalog in 2019, Mojo’s creative team has secured numerous sync deals for Reed’s music, including “I Feel For You” in NBC’s Good Girls, “East Bound And Down” in a national advertising campaign for Hyundai and “When You’re Hot You’re Hot” in summer season spots for Chevrolet.

“Our joint venture with Bob Morrison and 360 legacy deal with Jerry Reed’s daughters underscore Mojo’s commitment to partnering with the most beloved and influential songwriters and writer/artists in every genre. Bob and Jerry, through their envelope-pushing writing, musicianship and drive, helped Country music win millions of new fans and expand its influence in film and television and we’re proud to have already begun revitalizing their songs and amplifying their collective achievements,” said Mojo’s Co-Founder and CEO, Mark Fried.

The deal is the latest in a series of catalog acquisitions concluded by Mojo Music & Media of the past year that includes Terry McBride, Tom Shapiro, George Teren and Pat McManus.