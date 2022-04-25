Jon Stewart Named The Recipient Of The 2022 Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Late night comedy legend Jon Stewart has been announced as the recipient of the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The award, which is presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the noted 19th century novelist and humorist Samuel Clemens, better known by his pen name of Mark Twain.

“For more than three decades, Jon Stewart has brightened our lives and challenged our minds as he delivers current events and social satire with his trademark wit and wisdom. For me, tuning into his television programs over the years has always been equal parts entertainment and truth,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter about this year’s recipient. “In these often divisive and challenging times, someone like Jon, through his undaunted advocacy for first responders and veterans, also demonstrates that we all can make a difference in this world through humor, humanity, and patriotism. He is most deserving of this award and I certainly cannot wait to hear the Concert Hall full of laughter again on April 24th.”

Stewart is best known for his 16 year run as the doyen of the new left from his role as the host of the Daily Show on Comedy Central. The half-hour show featured Stewart and his team of writers redefined political satire while racking up an impressive collection of ollective 56 Emmy Award nominations and 20 wins.

Most recently, Stewart launched The Problem with Jon Stewart on AppleTV+, and serves as an executive producer on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

As well, Stewart is a dedicated social activist and played a significant role in helping congress to pass legislation such as the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Bill, which benefitted thousands of first responders and their families.

Stewart also contributes his time and effort to help wounded veterans through initiatives led by organizations such as the Wounded Warrior Project and Team Rubicon.

The Prize was awarded at a gala performance at the Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022. The show will be broadcast on PBS stations nationwide on June 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.