Deadmau5 Announces The We Are Friends Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — DJ, producer and label boss Deadmau5 announced plans for the We Are Friends tour, providing a platform for fresh and rising stars signed to his mau5trap label.

The tour, which will support the upcoming 11th edition of the We Are Friends compilation series, will be headlined by deadmau5 with Nero doing a DJ set on all shows.

The tour will also feature a rotating cast of WAF recording artists, including Kasablanca, Lamorn and more friends Bensley, BlackGummy, EDDIE, HNTR, LUPA, Morgin Madison and No Mana who will appear on select dates.

The WAF trek kicks off July 15 in Philadelphia at The Met with dates scheduled across North America, including Madison, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and San Francisco, before wrapping at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 16th.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, April 28 at 10:00am local time at livenation.com.

Dates for the deadmau5 presets We Are Friends tour are:

Fri Jul 15 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Thu Jul 21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Sat Jul 30 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Sat Aug 20 Washington, DC Echostage

Sat Aug 27 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

Sat Sep 10 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 17 Buffalo, NY Outer Harbor Buffalo

Fri Sep 23 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Oct 01 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Oct 08 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Oct 15 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Oct 21 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Nov 04 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Nov 05 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Dec 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway