Lizzo Plots A North American Arena Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Lizzo announced the itinerary The Special Tour, her forthcoming North American arena run.

The tour hits the ground on September 23rd at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and is at present scheduled to wrap on November 18th at the newly renamed Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Additional notable shows include Madison Square Garden on October 2nd, United Center in Chicago on September 16th, and the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on October 28th.

For the tour, Lizzo is teaming up with T-Mobile to provide the telecommunications company’s customers with access to stage-front pit and awesome lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows. T-Mobile customers can sign up for reserve tickets starting at 30 days before each concert at first day prices.

Lizzo will be touring in support of her upcoming fourth studio album “Special” which is slated for release in July via Nice Life/Atlantic Records. She just debuted a new single from the album “About Damn Time,” available now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.

The Special Tour North America 2022

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum