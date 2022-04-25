Lizzo Plots A North American Arena Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Lizzo announced the itinerary The Special Tour, her forthcoming North American arena run.
The tour hits the ground on September 23rd at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and is at present scheduled to wrap on November 18th at the newly renamed Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Additional notable shows include Madison Square Garden on October 2nd, United Center in Chicago on September 16th, and the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on October 28th.
For the tour, Lizzo is teaming up with T-Mobile to provide the telecommunications company’s customers with access to stage-front pit and awesome lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows. T-Mobile customers can sign up for reserve tickets starting at 30 days before each concert at first day prices.
Lizzo will be touring in support of her upcoming fourth studio album “Special” which is slated for release in July via Nice Life/Atlantic Records. She just debuted a new single from the album “About Damn Time,” available now via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.
The Special Tour North America 2022
September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum