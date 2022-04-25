Michael Rapino Sells $150 Million In Live Nation Stock

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In a series of trades, Live Nation’s chief executive Michael Rapino has sold more than $150 million in Live Nation stock over the past month.

Rapino sold the stock, which he acquired through the exercise of options that were originally granted in 2012 and were due to expire this year, in a series of trades that took place between mid-March and the end of April 2022.

In all, Rapino sold about 1.34 million shares in the company but thanks to his exercised options, he ended the trades still owning more shares in Live Nation than he started with.

On March 3rd, Rapino reported to the SEC that he owned 2,860,241 shares in Live Nation and by the time the series of trades were completed, he still holds about 3.2 million shares, inclusive of all other common stock and restricted stock holdings, along with additional options worth about 600,000 shares.

The stock sales were part of a previously established trading plan and Mr. Rapino’s compensation continues to be heavily connected to Live Nation’s performance, the company said.