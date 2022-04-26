X-Ray Touring Appoints Jo Biddiscombe as a Director, Alongside Other Company Promotions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – X-ray Touring has appointed Jo Biddiscombe as a Director of the company, alongside numerous other company promotions.

Biddiscombe has been with X-ray since 2005 and was made an agent in 2017. Martin Horne, Ian Huffam, Josh Javor, and Scott Thomas sit alongside her on the management board.

The company has also promoted Clare MacLeod to an agent. MacLeod worked closely with X-ray co-founder Steve Strange and his roster, including Coldplay, Eminem, and more. Strange passed away in September 2021.

Additionally, Paul Lomas and Hannah Edds were promoted to bookers.

Per a press release Scott Thomas said: “As we continue with the full return to live touring and an intensely busy few years ahead across our roster, we’re very pleased to refresh both our board and team of agents and bookers. This acknowledges the already invaluable input from the individuals involved and the ideas and dynamism they’ll bring to their new roles.”

X-ray Touring is an independent, global music agency boasting a roster of more than 400 artists, including Robbie Williams, Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Kodaline, Lindsey Buckingham, and more.