Colombian Superstar Karol G Announces North American $trip Love Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Colombian superstar Karol G has announced a North American tour titled the “$trip Love Tour,” launching September 6 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

The tour announcement is fresh off two weekends of Coachella performances with special guests Becky G and J. Balvin. While on stage, the singer also payed tribute to Selena and Shakira. The tour, produced by AEG will make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington, DC, and more before ending in Vancouver on October 29. A press release for the tour reads,

“After breaking multiple sales records with her previous ‘Bichota Tour,’ Karol G promises to make her new ‘$trip Love Tour’ some of the most impressive shows in her career where she will bring to life all the greatest hits of her music repertoire.”

Her last album release was 2021’s KG0516. Most recently, she collaborated with Becky G on their hit “MAMIII” and released her latest single, “Provenza”. The latest single has already reached the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s “Global Trending” chart.

Tickets for the upcoming arena trek go onsale Friday, April 29th. The full itinerary is below.