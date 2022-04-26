Sony’s Marvel Universe Taps Puerto Rican Superstar Bad Bunny To Star in Next Movie as El Muerto

(CelebrityAccess) – Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has been tapped to play the lead in a new movie for Sony’s Marvel Universe. The news broke Monday (April 25) at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican superstar will play and star in El Muerto*, whose title character is a wrestler with a superpowered mask. It’s another piece in the acting career pie for Bad Bunny, who also is set to appear in Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, and appeared in the third and final season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, playing hitman Arturo “Kitty” Páez.

“This opportunity to bring El Muerto to life it’s amazing. It’s incredible,” Bad Bunny said at the CinemaCon event.

The movie role is a perfect fit for the singer. This long-time wrestling fan has appeared as a wrestler at big World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events, such as an appearance at Wrestlemania 37 in 2021, Royal Rumble earlier this year, and winning the WWE 24/7 Championship belt on an episode of WWE’s Raw.

Additionally, he announced the title of his next album this week, Un Verano Sin Ti*. It will follow the three full-length records he released in 2020: YHLQMDLG, Las Que No Iban a Salir*, and El Último Tour del Mundo*. Having broken through with success in America made him the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021.

Along with Sony’s core Spider-Man movie staples, two Venom movies, and the recent critically-lambasted Morbius, two more Sony films are set to debut before El Muerto – Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Madame Web with 50 Shades of Gray’s Anatasia (Dakota Johnson) taking the lead role. El Muerto is set to be released in 2024.

*Translations:

El Muerto (the dead)

Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer With You)

Las Que No Iban a Salir (The Ones That Didn’t Leave)

El Último Tour del Mundo (The Ultimate World Tour)